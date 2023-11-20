Take risks in life, UGC chairman tells students

November 20, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

University Grants Commission Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar on Monday told the graduating students not to shirk from taking risks in their lives as they could achieve success while learning from failures. Never hesitate to take risks and learn from risks, he advised.

Citing the example of boxing star M.C. Mary Kom, Prof. Kumar said she took the risk of getting into boxing but she excelled in the sport and became the champion.

Addressing the 14th convocation of the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) at JSS Medical College here, he also advised the students to remain good learners and engage in critical thinking besides being problem solvers and solution providers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the students can turn challenges into opportunities, the UGC chairman said India is making rapid progress in many fields and a goal has been set for the country to become a fully developed nation by 2047. “This challenge has to be taken up and work towards achieving this, ensuring inclusive development. Globally too, there are many challenges which need to be faced to put the country on the path of success. The challenges that you encounter in your journey should be turned into an opportunity and help India achieve the goal,” he opined.

Advising teachers to be good communicators with their students, he said teachers have a greater role to play as they have to recognize the inner potential of their students. The experiential learning is key and make sure the students study giving importance to hands-on learning.

Prof. Kumar asked teachers to create situations where they make students critical thinkers. “Be good mentors to your students. Make sure your students are great learners and critical thinkers,” the UGC chairman told the teachers.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, who is the chancellor of the JSS AHER, a deemed to be University, declared the convocation open.

On the occasion, 55 academic toppers from various faculties received 84 medals and awards with certificates for their exceptional academic performances, from the chief guest and other dignitaries.

At the convocation, 2,546 students were conferred degrees, diplomas and fellowships in the faculty of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, biomedical sciences, occupational therapy, life sciences and management studies. As many as 195 students received undergraduate degrees in the faculty of medicine (MBBS). A total of 49 candidates were awarded doctor of philosophy degrees.

JSS Mahavidyapeeta Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath, Pro-chancellor B. Suresh, Vice-chancellor Surinder Singh, Registrar B. Manjunatha, Controller of Examinations R. Sudheendra Bhat, other dignitaries and officials from the JSS AHER were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.