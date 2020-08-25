Take responsibility or name someone: Doreswamy to Rahul

Freedom fighter and Gandhian H.S. Doreswamy has written to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take the timely decision to name someone other than a Gandhi family member to helm the party if he cannot take responsibility.

“Your mother is sick and she cannot be active. You are hesitating to take control of the Congress. If you sincerely feel you cannot take up the responsibility of organising a formidable Congress, an aggressive Congress and a sacrificing Congress, kindly take a timely decision to name someone other than your family member who can deliver the goods,” he said, in a letter to Mr. Gandhi.

The letter comes in the midst of the Congress leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi facing a challenge from 23 of its party leaders.

“The Congress is in deep sleep all over India. Every Congress leader is only interested in elections. Leaders are not bothered about building the party or fighting for people’s cause,” he said in the letter.

The centenarian further said: “Congress leaders of your generation are no match to either Jawaharlal Nehru or Indira Gandhi. You are not devoted to building the Congress with the fervour with which they did. You are not even prepared to leave Delhi and have a whirlwind tour of all States to build a vibrant Congress.” He said: “If you have not been thinking on these lines when there is a crisis, then when will you wake up from your slumber?”

Mr. Doreswamy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “no hesitation in burying the Congress by means fair and foul.” Once the Congress is finished, there will be no national political party that can counter Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he added.