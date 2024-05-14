Take preventive measures ahead of monsoon, Yadgir officials told

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has said that officials have been asked to take preventive measures instead of taking action after monsoon-related problems arise.

She was addressing a meeting on drought management and monsoon in Yadgir recently.

Dr. Susheela said that monsoon will arrive normally in the first week of June this year also. However, the district has been receiving pre-monsoon rain. Therefore, officials should take preventive measures against rain-related damage.

“If the district receives torrential rainfall during the monsoon, there will be damage to houses, property and livestock due to floods. Officials of the departments concerned, including the Zilla Panchayat, Health and Revenue, should reach troubled spots, ensuring immediate relief for the people affected,” she said.

Dr. Susheela said that preventive measures should be taken to curb pandemics, that may break out after a spell of rainfall.

“Awareness programmes should be conducted for the general public on how to protect their health from such pandemics,” she added.

The Urban Local Bodies and Gram Panchayats should take action to clear drains within their limits to ensure easy water flow, she said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division Prakash Kuduri and others were present.