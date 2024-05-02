Take precautions on water quality over cholera cases

May 02, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

In the wake of cholera cases, it has become increasingly important to test water before supplying to the people as a measure to tackle water scarcity in affected areas of Mysuru district.

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri on Thursday told a meeting that precaution is key in every stage in the wake of cholera cases. Besides water, the officers must check whether the food served by the street vendors is safe and needs to be tested in the interest of public health. Hygiene is crucial during summer to prevent diseases.

