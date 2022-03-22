Take over NICE project, urge JD(S) MLCs

‘Twenty-three years after the project was started, it is still not completed’

The alleged irregularities in acquisition of land for Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor by NICE came up for discussion in the Legislative Council on Tuesday with the Janata Dal (Secular) members urging the State Government to implement the House committee recommendation and take over the project.

Raising the issue, K.A. Thippeswamy said that among the first mistakes committed was to have given the company absolute sale deed instead of a lease-cum-sale agreement. “Instead of a concrete road, the company started collecting toll after laying asphalt. Toll is being collected since 2008 and permission has not been given to enhance toll,” he pointed out. Land has been acquired but compensation has not been given to the farmers, he added.

He said, “The company is not ready to complete the project may be because it is facing financial constraints or other problems. Twenty-three years after the project was started, it is still not completed.” Urging the Government to reduce the concession period of 30 years, Mr. Thippeswamy said that the Government should take over the project under Constitutional provisions and not wait till 30 years.

Speaking about the acquisition of excess land by the company, another member Bhoje Gowda said that as much as 9,526 acres has been acquired by the company in excess to the 20,193 acres needed for the project. He blamed the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board for the mess that led farmers to part with their land.