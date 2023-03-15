ADVERTISEMENT

Take out all flex banners of ticket aspirants, parties: Mysuru DC

March 15, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - MYSURU

Ahead of the formal announcement of elections to the Karnataka assembly, the Mysuru deputy commissioner has warned of action in case of unauthorised banners; banks told to report suspicious transactions

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K V Rajendra participating in an interaction programme with reporters organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) on March 13, 2023. file photo | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra on Wednesday said he has asked the officers to take steps for removing the publicity materials — flex banners, hoardings and wall posters etc. — of political parties, ticket aspirants and others starting today.

“It is a must to take permission from the local bodies or the city corporation before putting up publicity materials. In case of any violation, steps will be taken against the persons responsible for putting up unauthorised flex banners,” the DC warned.

Mandatory permission for poll-related activities

Speaking at a meeting with the representatives of political parties here, Mr. Rajendra said political parties have to take valid permission though the code of conduct has yet to come into effect for holding bike rallies. Permission is also mandatory for political party meetings even before the poll code comes into effect, he added.

The DC said it was also mandatory to take permission for putting up pandals and sound systems at the meetings convened by political parties. Measures will be taken under Karnataka Police Act and Motor Vehicles Act for those in violation.

He also warned of conducting raids in case of distribution of gifts by ticket aspirants and the parties for luring the voters. “We will keep a watch on any other ways that have been found for luring the voters, and act accordingly.”

Mr. Rajendra said he had asked the banks to report to him any suspicious transactions, including large withdrawal of cash, large cash transfers, transfers of large sums to a single account, transfer of funds to multiple accounts. Along with bank managers, the officers deployed to the poll work must monitor such happenings carefully, he said.

