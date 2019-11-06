Take my prize money for school wall: student

A student’s gesture to offer a part of the prize money he won on a television game show to build the compound wall for his school has touched many people, including Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar.

The Minister has suggested he use the money for his studies and directed officials to build the wall under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Humble background

K.N. Tejas, a Class 10 student of the Government High School at Kattaya in Hassan taluk in Karnataka, won ₹6.4 lakh on Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a quiz game show. The programme was broadcast last weekend.

His father Nanjappa is an agricultural labourer and his mother Gowramani works as a midday meal worker in a government school at Saligrama in K.R. Nagar taluk of Mysuru district. Tejas stays at his aunt’s place at Kattaya and his cousin Shanmukha takes care of his education.

Priorities

Tajas won the prize money after answering 11 of the 15 questions.

When asked how he would spend the money, he said he would use it for the marriage of his elder sister and for his higher studies, besides contributing a part of it for the construction of the compound wall.

“We grow plants on our campus. But it has become difficult to protect them from cattle,” he said.

He does not know how much money is required to build the wall for the campus, spread over five acres. “I will contribute whatever the amount our teachers want for it.”

The Education Minister posted his appreciation on Facebook and said he was moved by the the student’s gesture.

He asked officials to meet and congratulate him personally on his offer. “I have directed the officers to construct the wall under the MGNREGA,” he said.

When The Hindu contacted him, Tejas said he was happy to know that the Minister had responded. “Now, I will follow the Minister’s advice. I am thankful to the Minister for taking up the issue,” he said.