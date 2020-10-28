Take money from BJP, but vote for Congress: DKS

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday claimed that BJP leaders distributed ₹200 notes to voters of the Sira constituency and asked them to “take money from the BJP but vote for the Congress”.

The Congress has fielded former Minister T.B. Jayachandra from Sira for the byelections.

Speaking at a village in the constituency, Mr. Shivakumar said: “They [BJP leaders] came today and distributed money. But who worked in the constituency for the last several years? Who built the taluk office, roads, tanks, schools, and hospitals? Mr. Jayachandra spent ₹2,500 crore in the constituency during 2013-18,” the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief said. He urged the voters to look at who has worked for the constituency.

Noting the presence of voters from various castes and communities in the constituency, Mr. Shivakumar told the electorate of Valmiki, Golla, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes to vote for the party candidate. “We are asking coolie (wages) for the work done by Mr. Jayachandra,” he said.