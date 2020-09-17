Take Kalyana Karnataka on the path of development, educated youths told

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag in Yadgir on Thursday.

YADGIR

17 September 2020 23:49 IST

Health Minister Sriramulu unfurls national flag at Liberation Day celebrations in Yadgir

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu recalled the supreme sacrifices of the thousands of people who fought for the freedom of Hyderabad Karnataka (now Kalyana Karnataka) from the Nizam of Hyderabad, after unfurling the National Flag during the Liberation Day celebrations at the Pre University College Ground in Yadgir on Thursday.

Mr. Ramulu said that prominent freedom fighters Mallappa Koiluru, Eshwarlal Bhattad, Sardar Sharanagowda Patil Inamdar, Vishwanath Reddy Mudnal, Jagannath Rao Chandraki, Veeranna Chatnalli, Kishan Rao Mahendrakar, Chandrashekhar Patil, among others from Yadgir district, fought the Nizam’s rule before the Indian government initiated police action to end the Nizam’s rule and included Hyderabad Karnataka region into Indian territory on September 17, 1948.

“To eradicate social imbalances in the backward Kalyana Karnataka region, the Union government amended Article 371 and inserted clause J to provide special status to the region ensuring reservation in education and employment. Therefore, educated youths should benefit from the proviso and take the region on the path of development,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The State government was committed to developing the region by releasing grants as promised. It has reserved ₹ 1,500 crore in the budget. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who renamed Hyderabad Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka was keen on establishing a Ministry for Kalyana Karnataka to implement several programmes to ensure economic and educational empowerment,” the Minister said.

He said that all government health care units, including hospitals, will soon get the required oxygen units to meet the demand of COVID-19 patients. Mr. Ramulu listed out the development works taken up in Yadgir district and said that district administration handled the COVID-19 situation well with the available health facilities. “The newly constructed district hospital has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital and it is testing 300 RT-PCR samples and 1,400 rapid antigen samples every day. Nearly 300 beds are reserved in the COVID hospital and 800 beds are reserved for asymptomatic patients in COVID care centres,” he said.

An action plan for ₹ 114 crore under micro projects using the grants of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board was sanctioned for Yadgir district for 2020-21. The board has released ₹ 171 crore so far and 916 works have been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹ 102 crore. Of this, 691 works have been completed and 134 works are under way. The district administration has distributed rice and other foodgrains to 11,420 migrant families under the Atma Nirbhar scheme.

Mr. Ramulu flagged off vehicles purchased under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to collect garbage.

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, Zilla Panchayat president Basanagowda Patil Yadiyapur, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput and others were present.