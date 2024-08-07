Take it as a challenge to save handloom sector, Minister tells students, trainers

Students pursuing courses in textile and handlooms should take it as a challenge to save handlooms, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil has said.

Presiding over the 10th National Handloom Day at Karnataka Handloom Technology Institute in Gadag-Betageri on Wednesday, Mr. Patil, who is also Gadag district in-charge Minister, said that handloom weavers are the reason for the establishment of the handloom technology institute in Betageri.

“Due to handloom weavers, the then Union government came up with a textile policy and consequently, the State’s lone handloom technology institute was set up in Gadag-Betageri,” he said.

The Minister called upon students to first study traditional weaving techniques and technology to understand the history of weaving. Students and trainers should first visit traditional handloom weaving facilities, known as “Kuni Magga” locally, he said.

Recalling the history of handlooms in the region, the Minister said that at one point in time, Betageri used to export handloom products and weavers earned a good amount of money.

However, because of various reasons production came down and the number of handlooms reduced from 25,000 to just 3,000. If the same situation continued, then the survival of the handloom sector will be difficult, he said.

Speaking about the sorry state of the handloom sector, Mr. Patil emphasised the need for students, trainers and teaching staff of the handloom technology institute to take up the challenge of saving the handloom sector, with persistent efforts to achieve their goal.

The Minister also asked the institute authorities to conduct a workshop on the means to save the handloom sector by involving all stakeholders and the general public to find out solutions for addressing issues plaguing the sector.

MLA S.V. Sankanur spoke about the reasons for celebrating Handloom Day in the country and how during the struggle for Independence, the handloom sector became a weapon for the common people to fight the British.

He also emphasised the need for creating awareness on handloom products and the institute. Various officials and elected representatives were present.