Take inspiration from PM Modi for achieving success despite hardship, Ganiga youth told

Published - August 11, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Cardiologist-writer Vijayalakshmi Balekundri addresses event in Belagavi to felicitate meritorius students from the community

The Hindu Bureau

Cardiologist and writer Vijayalakshmi Balekundri speaks at an event organised by Ganiga Samaj Development Association in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Youth from the Ganiga community should take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, born in the Ganiga community, has achieved greatness despite facing several hardships, cardiologist and writer Vijayalakshmi Balekundri said in Belagavi on Sunday.

She was speaking at an event organised by the Ganiga Samaj Development Association to felicitate meritorious students at the S.G. Balekundri Sabha Bhavan.

Dr. Balekundri distributed prizes to students and addressed them. She urged them to work hard to achieve success, just as Prime Minister Modi has done.

“We as members of the Ganiga community are proud that the Prime Minister belongs to our community. We should take inspiration from him,” she said.

“We should work hard with single-minded devotion,” she added.

“There are some basic rules of life. Talent gets recognition naturally. Those who are truthful and sincere, get respect. Hard work leads to success. Great minds have understood this and achieved great things,” she said.

She described her father and irrigation engineer S.G. Balekundri as the second Sir M. Visvesvaraya of Karnataka who addressed the drought situation in North Karnataka with innovative solutions.

