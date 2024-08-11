GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Take inspiration from PM Modi for achieving success despite hardship, Ganiga youth told

Cardiologist-writer Vijayalakshmi Balekundri addresses event in Belagavi to felicitate meritorius students from the community

Published - August 11, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Cardiologist and writer Vijayalakshmi Balekundri speaks at an event organised by Ganiga Samaj Development Association in Belagavi on Sunday.

Cardiologist and writer Vijayalakshmi Balekundri speaks at an event organised by Ganiga Samaj Development Association in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Youth from the Ganiga community should take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, born in the Ganiga community, has achieved greatness despite facing several hardships, cardiologist and writer Vijayalakshmi Balekundri said in Belagavi on Sunday.

She was speaking at an event organised by the Ganiga Samaj Development Association to felicitate meritorious students at the S.G. Balekundri Sabha Bhavan.

Dr. Balekundri distributed prizes to students and addressed them. She urged them to work hard to achieve success, just as Prime Minister Modi has done.

“We as members of the Ganiga community are proud that the Prime Minister belongs to our community. We should take inspiration from him,” she said.

“We should work hard with single-minded devotion,” she added.

“There are some basic rules of life. Talent gets recognition naturally. Those who are truthful and sincere, get respect. Hard work leads to success. Great minds have understood this and achieved great things,” she said.

She described her father and irrigation engineer S.G. Balekundri as the second Sir M. Visvesvaraya of Karnataka who addressed the drought situation in North Karnataka with innovative solutions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.