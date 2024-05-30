GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Take immediate steps for effective implementation of CEPMIZ projects in mining-hit districts’

Saying that the NGT has registered a suo motu case against diversion of funds, various organisations write to the Chief Minister and the Law Minister demanding the replacement of the KMERC chairperson

Published - May 30, 2024 07:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Founder-president of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya S.R. Hiremath addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Founder-president of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya S.R. Hiremath addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Jan Sangram Parishat (JSP), National Committee for Protection of Natural Resources (NCPNR) and Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) have urged the State government to take immediate steps for the effective utilisation of funds to the tune of ₹24,966 crore earmarked by the Supreme Court for the restoration of environment and for the welfare of people affected by mining.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, founder-president of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya S.R. Hiremath said that the Supreme Court set aside the funds after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by the SPS.

The Supreme Court directed the State government to utilise the funds for providing health care, education, drinking water and creating livelihoods for the especially vulnerable sections of society in the districts of Ballari, Vijayanagar, Chitradurga and Tumakuru where indiscriminate mining flourished, he said.

Mr. Hiremath pointed out that the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) whose responsibility it is to effectively utilise the allocated funds for the requisite purpose is finding it difficult to discharge its responsibilities because of the authoritarian mindset of the Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner and Ex-Officio Chairperson of KMERC Shalini Rajneesh.

He said that the morale of the key management personnel and senior staff of KMERC has collapsed totally due to the arbitrary and authoritarian style of functioning of the chairperson.

Mr. Hiremath said that their organisations have written a detailed letter to the Chief Minister and the Law Minister demanding the immediate replacement of Shalini Rajneesh as ex-officio chairperson of KMERC and also stop political interference in the functioning of KMERC.

He said that the ₹24,966 crore set aside by the Supreme Court for Comprehensive Environment Plan for Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ) projects is not government funds. These funds are meant for a specific purpose and they should be spent in only 283 select villages and taluks of the four mining-affected districts.

It has been found that villages not among the list of 283 villages are being included under the projects and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently registered a suo motu case against diversion of funds of KMERC, he said and added that the organisations have demanded urgent steps by the Chief Minister and the Law Minister in the matter and in adherence to the directions of the Supreme Court.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.