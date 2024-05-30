‘Take immediate steps for effective implementation of CEPMIZ projects in mining-hit districts’

Jan Sangram Parishat (JSP), National Committee for Protection of Natural Resources (NCPNR) and Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) have urged the State government to take immediate steps for the effective utilisation of funds to the tune of ₹24,966 crore earmarked by the Supreme Court for the restoration of environment and for the welfare of people affected by mining.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, founder-president of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya S.R. Hiremath said that the Supreme Court set aside the funds after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by the SPS.

The Supreme Court directed the State government to utilise the funds for providing health care, education, drinking water and creating livelihoods for the especially vulnerable sections of society in the districts of Ballari, Vijayanagar, Chitradurga and Tumakuru where indiscriminate mining flourished, he said.

Mr. Hiremath pointed out that the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) whose responsibility it is to effectively utilise the allocated funds for the requisite purpose is finding it difficult to discharge its responsibilities because of the authoritarian mindset of the Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner and Ex-Officio Chairperson of KMERC Shalini Rajneesh.

He said that the morale of the key management personnel and senior staff of KMERC has collapsed totally due to the arbitrary and authoritarian style of functioning of the chairperson.

Mr. Hiremath said that their organisations have written a detailed letter to the Chief Minister and the Law Minister demanding the immediate replacement of Shalini Rajneesh as ex-officio chairperson of KMERC and also stop political interference in the functioning of KMERC.

He said that the ₹24,966 crore set aside by the Supreme Court for Comprehensive Environment Plan for Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ) projects is not government funds. These funds are meant for a specific purpose and they should be spent in only 283 select villages and taluks of the four mining-affected districts.

It has been found that villages not among the list of 283 villages are being included under the projects and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently registered a suo motu case against diversion of funds of KMERC, he said and added that the organisations have demanded urgent steps by the Chief Minister and the Law Minister in the matter and in adherence to the directions of the Supreme Court.