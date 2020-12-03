Take ‘Gram Swaraj’ to flood-hit villages: HDK

Bengaluru

03 December 2020 22:20 IST

He says it’ll just be a self-centred party organisation activity otherwise

Urging the Bharatiya Janata Party to take its “Gram Swaraj” programme, launched ahead of the gram panchayat polls, to villages in flood-hit north Karnataka, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that it could help in understanding the plight of people only if done in earnest.

“Let the BJP leaders visit those villages and hear the grievances. Let them see their plight and provide relief,” he tweeted.

“The government should think on making villages sustainable and it would be the right meaning for gram swaraj. Otherwise, it will be just be a self-centred party organisation activity,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Gandhiji’s dream’

Further, he said: “The BJP is conducting gram swaraj programme in the light of gram panchayat elections, taking the idea from Gandhiji’s dream. Let this be an opportunity for minister, legislators and government to understand the pressing problems in villages and address them permanently.”