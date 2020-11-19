Take govt. schemes to the common man, Yuva Morcha workers told

YADGIR

19 November 2020 22:24 IST

The Yuva Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a conference at Basaveshwar Kalyan Mantap here on Thursday. State president of Yuva Morcha Sandeep Kumar, who inaugurated the function, appealed to the youth party workers to take government programmes to the common people as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa have announced many pro-people programmes for the welfare of the poor and backward communities to help improve their financial and educational status.

Stating that the BJP was a common workers party, he said that it has become the world’s largest party because of its commitment and concern for the poor. He said that the BJP is not anti-Constitution and it will take all people together on the path to development.

The former MLA Veerabasant Reddy Mudnal, district unit president Sharanabhupal Reddy and Devendranath Nad also spoke. They all exhorted the youth to participate actively and help the party achieve victories in all elections to come.

Earlier, the youth wing activists took out a bike rally on the main streets of the city.

Nearly a 100 youths participated in the rally but a majority of them were not wearing face masks and did not maintain social distancing as per the norms involving COVID-19 precaution.

Asked if any fine had been imposed on those who did not wear face masks, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told The Hindu that wearing face masks is compulsory and action is being taken to impose fine on violators. They, however, said that they will check with the authority concerned and the local police whether they had already imposed fine on violators.

Commissioner of Yadgir City Municipal Council (in-charge) Bakkappa said that neither the police nor the party had given him any information on the bike rally.

Vilas Patil and Prabhavathi Kalal, president and vice-president of the City Municipal Council, respectively, Venkatareddy Abbetumkur, Mounesh Beligeri and others were present.