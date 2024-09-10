Take disciplinary action against Karnataka Ministers speaking publicly about chief ministerial aspiration: MLCs

Amidst Chief Minister Siddaramaiah facing legal challenges in the alleged MUDA scam and his Cabinet colleagues publicly throwing their hat into the ring, sensing a possible change in leadership, two members of the Legislative Council have sought disciplinary action against Ministers for speaking out in public.

‘Embarrassing govt.’

“The BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) have been making allegations about the MUDA issue and attempting to destabilise the government. However, the Ministers are embarrassing the government as well as the party with their public statements,” said Dinesh Gooli Gowda and Manjunath Bhandary in a letter to Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge.

They further said: “A decision on important posts such as the Chief Minister’s is taken at the high command level and everyone knows about it. Despite this fact, statements of some Ministers and party seniors has brought discussion on the change of Chief Minister into the public domain. Their unhindered talk on the issue will affect the party’s image and result in discussion on the government’s stability.”

Over the last month as the Chief Minister came under attack from the BJP and the JD(S) on the MUDA issue, several Cabinet Ministers including M.B. Patil, G. Parameshwara, and Satish Jharkiholi, among others, have been speaking on the issue, resulting in much speculation.

Seeking an end to such public discussions, the two legislators said in the letter: “The Ministers should focus on the budgetary provisions made to their department and work to benefit the public by implementing pro-people schemes.”

‘Created by BJP’

Meanwhile, Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju claimed talks of leadership change are being created by the BJP leaders, and that the Chief Minister will continue irrespective of the court’s decision.

“They (Ministers) say something when they are questioned by the media. No one is aspiring to become the Chief Minister. The post is not vacant. The party, workers, leaders, and legislators are behind Mr. Siddaramaiah. There is no question or discussion on changing the Chief Minister in our party. This has been created by the BJP,” he said at KPCC office

Mr. Parameshwara told presspersons at his residence: “The administration is running smoothly. The question of change of the Chief Minister does not arise. The case is in court and there is no need to discuss the change of leadership.”

While dismissing speculation on meeting Mr. M.B. Patil for breakfast, he said that the BJP leaders should set their house in order before advising the Congress.