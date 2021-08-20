Take caution in appointments in varsities, suggests MP

Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Friday urged Minister for Higher Education and IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan to lay utmost caution while making appointments to teaching posts in the Universities since only worthy faculty can help develop the centres of higher learning.

Unqualified faculty can derail the university’s growth. A thoughtful step in appointments with strong emphasis on merit can help universities achieve their lost glory, he felt.

Speaking at the launch of National Education Policy-2020 at the University of Mysore, Mr. Simha, while indirectly referring to the fall of academic standards in the universities, said, “If teachers lacking merit are appointed, the universities will have to suffer for three decades.” Only if the academic standards are elevated, the universities can prosper and earn name and fame, he opined.