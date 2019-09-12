‘Take benefits of medical research to the poor’

Vishwajeet Rane, Goa Minister for Health, Trade and Commerce, has urged graduates to work towards taking the benefits of medical research to the poor and the deprived.

Innovative medical technology and start-up medical applications must reach the common man at an affordable cost, Mr. Rane said.

He was speaking at a function on the 10th anniversary of a collaboration between Universiti Sains Malaysia and KLE Society here on Thursday.

The Minister praised the efforts of young Indian technocrats venturing into the domain of developing diagnostic appplications.

One of those created for the early detection of breast cancer was being successfully used in Goa, he said.

He said the Goa government was setting up a superspeciality hospital in Goa with Central assistance.

USM-KLE International Medical Program is a collaborative project in Belagavi. Over 10 years, it has 467 medical graduates who are serving in Malaysia, Mr. Kore said. He said the society hoped to have a collaboration between Malaysian technological institutions and KLE Institution of Technology, Hubballli. He said institutions in Maldives and Sri Lanka were planning partnerships with KLE.

H.B. Rajshekar, Director, USM- KLE, said these medical graduates had received quality education and were capable of competing with medical graduates at the international level.

Over 600 Malaysian and Indian delegates are attending a three day international medical conference organised on the occasion.