‘Take back three farm-related laws in the State’

A coalition of people’s groups that marched to the city from three corners of the State, demanded that the State Government immediately withdraw three farm related laws - Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2020, Karnataka APMC (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, in the ongoing Budget session.

Former High Court judge H.N. Nagamohan Das who presided over the protest in the city on Tuesday said the three laws were dangerous to the interests of the farmers. Social activist S.R. Hiremath said given that the Narendra Modi-led Union Government had already withdrawn the three farm laws, it was astonishing that the BJP government in the State was being adamant over not withdrawing them. He said Janandolanagala Maha Maitri had launched a programme to reach out to all legislators in the State, particularly from the ruling party, to demand the withdrawal of the three laws.

Farmer leader Badagalpura Nagendra, of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, warned of a Statewide movement against the government if the three laws were not withdrawn immediately. Samyukta Horata - Karnataka, will hold a parallel people’s Budget session from March 21 to 23 at Freedom Park as a protest against people’s issues not finding a voice in the Budget or in the Assembly. “On March 23, we have invited the Chief Minister and the two leaders of the Opposition to our session here. We expect a commitment from the government on repealing these laws that day, or else we will launch a Statewide agitation,” he said.

Farmer leader from Samyukta Kisan Morcha Sunilam said the farmers were relaunching a movement from April 11-17 across the country, over the “broken promise” of the Union Government over Minimum Support Price (MSP).