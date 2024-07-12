Take all steps to combat health emergencies and a possible flood situation, officials told

District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi instructed officials to take all steps to face health emergencies like the spread of dengue and other diseases and to manage a possible flood situation.

He was speaking at the Karnataka Development Programme progress review meeting at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Friday.

He asked Health Department officials to take necessary steps to inaugurate the Mother and Child Hospital constructed in Chikkodi on August 15.

All the hi-tech machinery provided to the Belagavi Super Speciality Hospital should be made available to the public immediately, he said.

Dengue test kits should be distributed to all hospitals in the district. Arrangements should be made for necessary medicine for dengue fever along with providing quick treatment to patients, he said.

He directed the Health Department officials to create more awareness about the symptoms of dengue fever and precautionary measures to be taken by the public.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said that more tests are being conducted to control dengue. All urban and rural local bodies have been asked to work in coordination. He said that 350 tests have been conducted in the last three days and three cases have been confirmed.

The District Health and Family Welfare Officer said that 209 dengue cases have been detected in the district.

SHGs

The Minister said that 500 women’s self-help groups will be formed under National Rural Livelihood Mission. He distributed uniforms to SHG members. He launched C-TARA, a monitoring app to facilitate the work of field officers.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that the administration is ready to deal with a possible flood situation and necessary protective equipment have been arranged and the officials who have been contacted have been instructed to check and report on the basic facilities in the care centers.

“In the backdrop of increasing rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra, there is a possibility of a flood situation. Officers should identify vulnerable villages and towns and manage the situation. Officers should create awareness among the public about taking precautionary measures,” he said.

The Minister told the officials of the Education Department that the funds available for the purchase of desks should be adequately utilized and desks should be provided to schools in need throughout the district.

He said that Deputy Directors of Public Instruction will be appointed for Belgaum and Chikkodi Educational Districts.

He asked the Agriculture Department officers to see that farmers do not suffer from shortage of seeds and fertilizers. Families of farmers who committed suicide should be given compensation as per rules, he said.

He asked Panchayat Raj officials to check works that remain incomplete and ensure their completion and also see that adequate water is supplied under the Jal Jeevan Mission schemes.

The filling of lakes in Raibag taluk should be completed soon, in coordination with the local MLAs.

New power distribution centers are being proposed for the district. Officials should find the necessary space for them, he said.

Action should be taken to replace the repaired power transformers as soon as possible so that farmers do not suffer, he said.

MLA and Special Representative-2 of the Government of Karnataka in New Delhi Prakash Hukkeri asked officers to control infectious diseases by cleaning the drains in collaboration with the Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

He expressed his displeasure over the delay in the inauguration of Chikkodi’s Mother and Child Hospital on the pretext that a lift has not been provided. He asked the officials to prepare for the inauguration of the hospital on August 15.

Chairman of North-West Transport Corporation Bharamagowda (Raju) Kage said that simply upgrading the primary health centers in the district will not help, if they did not have adequate number of doctors and nurses.

He said that he has received complaints about some schoolteachers coming to school drunk. He sought action against them.

Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi raised the issue of farmer suicide. He asked the government to motivate banks to provide loans to farmers to build barns, godowns and other infrastructure in their fields.

Member of Legislative Assembly Asif (Raju) Seth demanded that shortage of doctors, midwives and technical staff in BIMS should be overcome.

Member of Legislative Council Nagaraj Yadav said that steps should be taken to increase the number of beds at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences and appoint necessary medical staff and technical staff.

He also sought the establishment of a district hospital in Chikkodi.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde said that he has suggested to the government that service categories can be created and doctors can be assigned to PHCs and CHCs according to the respective category.

He said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against teachers who do not behave properly in schools. He also said that parents meetings are being organized in all schools on the third Saturday of every month.

Member of Parliament Priyanka Jarkiholi, Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled, officers and others were present.