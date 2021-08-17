Take all prominent educational institutions into confidence while implementing NEP: CM

BENGALURU

17 August 2021 23:59 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has advised the Higher Education authorities to implement the New Educational Policy (NEP) on an experimental basis by taking all the prominent educational institutions in the State into confidence.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the progress of the Higher Education Department in Bengaluru on Tuesday, said such a measure was necessary as Karnataka was the first State to implement the NEP.

Advertising

Advertising

According to an official release, the CM stressed the need for effectively revising the syllabus of B.Ed and D.Ed courses in tune with the provisions of the NEP and to start technical educational institutions in all the districts to help youth get employment.

Mr. Bommai, who also reviewed the progress of works in the Public Works Department, asked officials to give priority for repairing the roads damaged by rains.