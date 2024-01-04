Take all possible initiatives ahead of summer itself to mitigate drinking water problem, Yadgir officials told

January 04, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has directed the officials of government departments concerned to take all possible initiatives ahead of summer itself to tackle drinking water crisis and ensure that no single village suffers due to lack of drinking water during summer.

She was chairing a meeting of officials in Yadgir on Thursday to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken to address possible drinking water problem during summer.

Dr. Susheela said that officials of the Revenue, the Rural Drinking water, the Agriculture, the Horticulture departments, tahsildars and taluk executive officers of the respective taluks should ensure coordination and provide drinking water for human beings and animals and fodder for livestock, as out of the six taluks in the district, three have been declared as severely drought-hit, while the remaining three have been declared a moderately drought-hit.

“Drill new borewells, buy water and also supply drinking water through tankers where the problem is severe, as the problematic villages have already been identified in the district. You have to work by extending coordination to the other linked departments to ensure drinking water and fodder are available to the people and animals. There will be no excuse to any negligence by officials in attending public calls with problems,” she warned.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the first-round meeting of the taluk level committees has already been conducted and they have discussed issues concerning drinking water supply. The second-round meeting will be held soon. Therefore, the officials of various departments vested with the responsibility of tackling drinking water crisis should actively work immediately, she said.

Focusing on drinking water problem in urban areas, she said that action should be taken where wards are suffering shortage. Repair works to dysfunctional reverse osmosis plants (ROP) should be carried out immediately, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division Hampanna Sajjan, Chief Planning Officer of Zilla Panchayat Gurunath Gowdappanor, Commissioner of Yadgir CMC Lakshmikant and tahsildars and officers were present.