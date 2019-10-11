‘Take action to set up varsityin Raichur’

MLC and AICC secretary N.S. Boseraju has urged the State government to take appropriate action to establish the proposed university in Raichur covering Raichur and Yadgir districts.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Wednesday.

Holding the State government responsible for the inordinate delay in setting up the proposed university, Mr. Boseraju said that both Raichur and Yadgir have remained educationally backward so far and if the government initiated action and established the proposed university, students from the both districts will benefit and the education sector will see development.

But, the government has failed to show interest in developing these districts and the delay in establishing the university is an example of the government’s lack of interest, he said.

Basavanagowda Daddal, MLA from Raichur Rural, said that the State government should take immediate steps to take up a project to lift 0.75 tmcft of water from the Krishna to the Ganekal reservoir to meet drinking water needs in 60 villages under Raichur Rural Assembly constituency and to irrigate tail-end farm land.

B.V. Naik, former MP, was present.