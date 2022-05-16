Take action to clear encroachments of forest areas, says Ravi Kushalappa

Ravi Kushalappa, chairman of Karnataka State Western Ghats Task Force, has suggested the State Government follow the court’s direction with regard to encroachment of forest areas in Shivamogga district.

In a meeting with officers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Kushalappa said that the task force was committed to clearing encroachments of the forest areas and illegal activities within the forest limits. The court orders with regard to clearing encroachments should be acted upon.

Regarding the plantation activities, the chairman said the village-forest committees had to be active in protecting and conserving forests. The Forest Department had to spread awareness among the public in this regard. The Forest Department had to take up plantation activities with the active participation of rural people. The tribal communities, who had been residing in the forest areas, should be provided with basic amenities, he said.

Additional DC Dr. Nagendra Honnallli, Shivamogga DCF Shankar and others were present in the meeting.