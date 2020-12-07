Take action against those who ‘sell’ honorary doctorate, say MLCs

Cutting across party lines, members of the Legislative Council on Monday urged the government to take action against hardly-known institutions here and abroad that dole out honorary doctorates indiscriminately.
Raising the issue, BJP member Tejaswini Gowda said there has to be guidelines for awarding honorary doctorates and the government should have some control over it. BJP member Y.A. Narayanswamy also said that there is no regulation of honorary doctorates and anyone can “buy it” for as low as ₹50,000.
Congress member Dharmasena also recalled his experience when a few people had approached him offering an honorary doctorate. “Though I refused initially, they convinced me to take it. Only when I hesitantly agreed that they placed a demand for ₹1.75 lakh. After I refused to pay any money, they came down to ₹50,000. They even said two more along with me could get honorary doctorates. It was s package!” he recounted. Responding to the issue, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan acknowledged that it had become a trend that must be controlled. “There is a network that operates. There is no recognition and it is illegal. If there are complaints, we will act upon them,” he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath