Take action against those creating artificial shortage of fertilizer, Yadgir officers told

August 16, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Susheela B. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has directed Agriculture Department officers to take legal action against those creating artificial shortage of fertilizer.

She was addressing a review meeting on sowing seeds, supply of fertilizers, stock maintenance and crop survey for the 2023-24 monsoon season in Yadgir on Wednesday.

“Officers of the Agriculture Department should visit Raitha Samparka Kendra and inspect the available stock and price list put up on the notice board and also interact with farmers at their workplace to ascertain the actual fact of the availability of seeds, fertilizers and chemicals. If any artificial shortage is found, legal action should be initiated against those concerned,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Officers told the meeting that the district received 290 mm rainfall between June 1 and August 14 against a normal rainfall of 287 mm. They said that there was 61 mm rainfall against an average of 99 mm in June and 208 mm rainfall against an average of 121 mm in July.

“An area of 3,21,844 hectares, which is equal to 80.13%, has come under sowing so far against the targeted area of 4,01,637 hectares for the khariff season. The demand for fertilizers between April and August was 1,01,151 tonnes and so far, 1,27,079 tonnes have been supplied,” officers said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Joint Director of Agriculture Department Abid S.S. and others were present.

CONNECT WITH US