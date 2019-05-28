‘Take action against company for notrepairing roads’

Member of the Legislative Assembly G.H. Thipareddy has said that the Union government has been informed of the failure of a Pune-based company to repair roads after completing work to lay pipeline for underground drainage project in Chitradurga. The Union government would take further action against the company.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for various development works, including development of road, at JCR Extension at a cost of ₹ 20 lakh here on Monday, he said that major roads in the city were damaged after work was taken up to lay the pipeline for the underground drainage work in a stipulated time. There was a condition that such damaged roads should be repaired immediately after the pipeline was laid. However, the company concerned has not taken up repairs to roads.

“As the company has failed to fulfil the condition in the tender agreement, the issue has been brought to the notice of the Union government. Now, the Union government would be urged to initiate necessary action against the company,” he added.

Residents, especially those in JCR Extension, were put to severe inconvenience. So, steps have been taken to bring the issue to the notice of the authorities concerned. Meanwhile, keeping in view the inconvenience caused to the people, steps have been taken to repair the roads in the city by releasing necessary funds.

Mr. Thippareddy said that Chitradurga has been included in the Amruth City Scheme of the Union government and a total of ₹ 112 crore has already been utilised to ensure proper supply of drinking water to the city from the Vani Vilas Sagar and the Shanti Sagar dams. The remaining ₹ 14 crore available would also be utilised for laying new pipelines for these projects, he added.

Till these projects are completed, drinking water would be provided in Chitradurga taluk by drilling new borewells. There are plans to drill 20 borewells in different locations under government schemes.