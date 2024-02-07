Take a trip to the coastlines with Swwing 

February 07, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

You cannot travel the world, but the world can travel to you through food. Based in Indiranagar, Swwing takes its guests on a captivating journey of coastal flavours across Southeast Asia. This new entrant in the city’s fine dining scene is the brainchild of food entrepreneur Akshay Luthria and chef Tarun Sibal, whose coastal adventures serve as an inspiration behind the restaurant’s innovative offering.

With a refreshing tropical menu coupled with an exquisite collection of wine, Swwing is their second venture in Bengaluru. “Swwing is inspired by my coastal escapades, a journey that took me along the Spice Route, the Indian coastline, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, and a touch of Thailand and Japan — places that have a thriving food circuit,” says Chef Sibal, going on to explain the epiphany behind the name, “When I saw a swing hung from a tilted palm tree right in the middle of the beach on the Ahangama Coastline in Sri Lanka.”

As you enter Swwing, you are transported to a space that is a mix of arctic and coastal elements, creating a relaxed and timeless atmosphere. The use of rattan furniture inspired by Koh Samui, cane lamps from Bali and a marine colour palette brings the coast to life. The glass façade acts as a visual boundary between the bustling streets of Indiranagar and the calmness of the space inside.

The food is a fusion of contemporary coastal flavours with local and seasonal Indian produce. Each dish is meticulously plated with thoughtful sides. We started our course with the Black Channa Sondal, an everyday snack from South India that is given a Middle Eastern twist as it transforms into hummus topped with compressed watermelon served with in-house murukku.

Moving on to fishy affairs we try the Crab Toast, which includes meat poached and mixed with a concoction of spices, creamy mayo and chilli, served on a piece of sourdough bread. It is a great take on Bruschetta and the Mulligatawny shot amps up the flavour profile of the entire dish.

Coco Butter Prawns, the succulent prawns generously coated in coco butter sauce and the aromatic essence of basil is what the chef calls, “a bit Thailand on the plate,” and we couldn’t agree more. Each bite seems to transport you to its vibrant streets and tropical beaches.

The Kingfish Masala Fry, a staple masala fried Kingfish gets a Cambodian twist; topped with ripe mangoes and the fiery kick of chilis, it presents a symphony of coastal flavours.

What really stood out was the Goat Silver Gochujang Ghee Roast with neer dosa. The classic Mangalorean dish of succulent goat meat cooked in ghee, gets an added kick of Korean chili, and paired with soft neer dosa, it is a match made in heaven.

We ended our meal with dessert, Spiced Dark Chocolate Mousse with sour cherries and walnut crumble​​. If you are not a fan of anything too sweet, this is the perfect dessert. The bitter dark chocolate with crunchy walnut crumble creates a symphony of flavours that melts in your mouth, a perfect conclusion to our feast.