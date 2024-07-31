TAISI HUB, a gamified teacher training platform launched

“We wish to take the Indian standard of education everywhere in the world,” said Syed Sultan Ahmed, who was appointed as the new chairperson of The Association of International Schools of India (TAISI) on Wednesday. He also launched TAISI HUB, a gamified teacher training platform, designed for continuous upskilling and collaboration.

“We wish to empower educators with tech tools and resources to transform international education in India”, he said as he stressed on the hub’s ability to build an educator’s portfolio through exclusive memberships,” he said.

He also spoke about the conduction of workshops for non-teaching staff and global partnerships with International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge and BETT to infuse international education practices into Indian education.

TAISI vision

Ahmed emphasised on TAISI’s vision to “connect, collaborate and create ‘‘ new educational opportunities in India. He had previously taken an innovative approach to education through pioneering the concept of “film pedagogy” which has won him seven National Film Awards. He also said that he wanted to create a “more inclusive and effective educational environment,” in the country.

“I am confident that under Syed Ahmed Sultan’s dynamic leadership, TAISI will continue to set new benchmarks and create unprecedented opportunities for educators and students”, said Anuradha Monga, the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of TAISI from whom Syed took over the baton as the chairperson.

Founded in 2005 TAISI is dedicated to advancing the footing of international education in India. It has built itself to be the largest NGO in India, for international schools to collaborate and learn from each other.