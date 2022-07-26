Tailors stage protest in Shivamogga, Hassan

Members of the Karnataka State Tailors’ Association staged protests in Shivamogga and Hassan on Tuesday demanding the setting up of a welfare board for the benefit of tailors.

Hundreds of tailors took out a protest march from Gopi Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga. Along the march, they demanded a welfare board for over 10 lakh tailors in the State. The association had been making this demand for 22 years. However, no government had responded positively, they said. If a board was set up, the tailors would get provident fund and other benefits from the board.

Former legislator Prasanna Kumar, who also participated in the protest, said the demands of the tailors were genuine. “Every human being is dependent on tailors. They are into a noble profession. The government should fulfil their demand,” he said.

The protesters said they would intensify the protest if their demand was not fulfilled within 15 days. Leaders of the association Subrahmanya, Chandrashekhar, Ravindra and others led the protest.

In Hassan, the protesters submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner R. Girish. They demanded that the government provide them with pension benefits and health insurance among other facilities, considering their services to society.

S.P. Satyanarayan, H.S. Venkatesh of the association others led the protest.