Tailor murdered in Channarayapatna

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 13, 2022 17:29 IST

A 39-year-old tailor was murdered in Channarayapatna on Thursday. Gangadhar, 39, was kidnapped from his shop and taken to Janivara, where he was beaten up severely.

The accused left him abandoned as they noticed Kantaraj, a relative of Gangadhar, approaching them. Kantaraj took him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Based on a complaint filed by Gangadhar’s wife Sowmya, Channarayapatna police have registered a case. She has named Bharath, Somu, Chiru, Abhi and one more unknown person as the accused in the murder.

It is said that Gangadhar was messaging the wife of one of the accused and that led to the murder.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar has formed a team to nab the accused.

