Tahsildars told to send proposal for grants for building graveyards

50 villages in Yadgir district do not have the facility

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has directed tahsildars of all taluks to send a proposal to the district administration seeking grants for construction of graveyards where land is available for the purpose and also send other proposals to purchase identified land, if government land is not available.

She was chairing a meeting of officials from Revenue Department in Yadgir on Friday.

According to official data collected recently, 50 villages in the district do not have graveyards. Therefore, officials of the Revenue Department should send a proposal seeking sanction of grants to construct graveyards. Or, they should send proposals exclusively to purchase private land if government land is not available in these villages, the Deputy Commissioner said.

She also said that graveyards were constructed in 175 villages in one year by launching a special drive as there were a total of 225 villages that did not have graveyards earlier. “We intend to construct graveyards in the remaining 50 villages shortly. Therefore, officials should take up this issue as a priority and complete the process at the earliest,” Dr. Ragapriya specifically said.

A total of 10,902 hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed due to rain and floods. So far, a compensation of ₹8.08 crore has been given to 8,178 farmers against claims from 9,651 farmers and the remaining will be distributed shortly, the officials informed the Deputy Commissioner.

As many as 777 houses were damaged and a compensation of ₹3.88 crore (₹50,000 each) released to house owners. Of the total 777 houses, 59 were in Yadgir taluk followed by 109 houses in Shahapur taluk, 130 houses in Shorapur taluk, 158 houses in Wadagera taluk, 276 houses in Hunsagi taluk and 45 houses were damaged in Gurmitkal taluk, the officials explained.

