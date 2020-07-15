Tahsildars asked to issue land records in land buyers’ name

With the repeal of Sections 79 (a) and (b) of the Land Reforms Act, 1961, the Revenue Department on Tuesday issued a circular to all deputy commissioners to direct tahsildars to issue land records (Pahani) in the name of buyers of agricultural lands, who have been till now denied records citing violation of sections while purchasing lands.

In its circular to DCs, the Revenue Department’s principal secretary said that the new law has come into effect by repealing sections 79 (a) and (b) of the Act, following clearance of an Ordinance by Governor Vajubhai Vala. The changes in the law enabled non-agriculturists to purchase agricultural lands without any income limit.

The government has repealed sections 79 (a), which prescribes an income limit to purchase farm land, and 79 (b), which prohibits non-farmers from purchasing agricultural lands.

In a total of 13,841 cases of land purchase deals, records have not been registered in the name of buyers of farm land citing that they have violated sections 79 (a) and (b) of the Act. As many as 1,811 cases were pending in Bengaluru Rural district followed by 1,080 cases in Bengaluru Urban district. These cases have been pending since 2012.

The circular has directed all sub-divisional officers and tahsildars to take action to clear all cases pending citing violation of sections 79 (a) and (b) of the Act. The director of the Bhoomi project has been instructed to make necessary changes in the portal to issue RTCs to land buyers.

The Congress has opposed repealing sections of the Act saying it would spell doom for the marginal and small land-holders by reducing them to farm workers.