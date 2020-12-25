Tahsildars asked to inquire into candidates getting elected unopposed

YADGIR

Following an instruction from the State Election Commission, the Raichur district administration has asked tahsildars of all the seven taluks in the district to conduct a detailed inquiry into instances of candidates getting elected unopposed in the gram panchayat elections.

The direction follows instances of candidates indulging in electoral malpractices, including offering donations to local temples to get elected unopposed.

Already the police have registered a case and arrested nine persons in Hosalli (EJ) village in Sindhanur taluk after the panchayat seats were auctioned. The incident drew the attention of the State Election Commission, which, in turn, asked the district administration to conduct a detailed inquiry.

“Following the instruction, we have directed all tahsildars to conduct a detailed enquiry into the process of electing members unopposed,” Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar told The Hindu.

He said that barring one written complaint, there were no other complaints regarding any foul play in the unopposed election of candidates. The first phase of the election was conducted on December 22 and the second phase will be held on Sunday.

Raichur district has a total of 172 gram panchayats with 3,377 seats. Of the 3,377 seats, 418 members have already been elected unopposed. The first phase election was held for 92 gram panchayats (Manvi-17 gram panchayats, Deodurg 28, Raichur 33 and Sirwar 14) with 1,612 seats after 203 members were elected unopposed. Of the 203 members, 30 were elected in Manvi followed by 58 in Deodurg, 93 in Raichur and 22 in Sirwar.

The second phase of the election will be held on December 27 for 80 gram panchayats with 1,561 seats, as 215 members have been elected as unopposed. Of the 215 members, 89 are from Sindhanur taluk followed by 75 in Lingsugur and 51 in Maski.

Mr. Venkatesh Kumar said that based on the reports of tahsildars, further action would be taken.