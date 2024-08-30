GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tahsildar withdraws letter to police after row erupts over symbols on Gangavati lamp posts

While SDPI submits memorandum questioning the use of Hindu symbols on lamp posts, the BJP retaliates highlighting their cultural significance in a place close to Anjanadri Hill

Published - August 30, 2024 10:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A lamp post with Hindu religious symbols that has been installed on the stretch between Maharana Pratap Circle and July Nagar Circle in Gangavati town of Koppal district.

A lamp post with Hindu religious symbols that has been installed on the stretch between Maharana Pratap Circle and July Nagar Circle in Gangavati town of Koppal district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hindu religious symbols, the mace, bow and arrow and Tilak, found on lamp posts on the stretch between Maharana Pratap Circle and July Nagar Circle in Gangavati town of Koppal district have triggered a controversy.

As per information provided by sources, erecting lamp posts on the particular stretch is part of a road-widening project taken up by the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), a government undertaking, at a cost of ₹4.10 crore provided by Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

Each lamp post has a mace and a bow and arrow on either side on the top and Lord Tirupati Balaji Tilak in the centre.

Taking exception to the use of religious symbols on lamp posts on a public road, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists recently submitted a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner R. Virupakshamurthy urging him to take steps to remove the symbols.

“Gangavati is a religiously sensitive area that is prone to communal clashes even for minor issues. Putting symbols of one religion on lamp posts erected by spending public money doesn’t sound good. Considering the seriousness of the issue, the Municipal Commissioner should immediately take steps to remove them,” taluk president of SDPI Mohammad Ali said in the memorandum.

Acting upon the memorandum, the Municipal Commissioner of Gangavati wrote to the Executive Engineer of KRIDL asking the latter to submit a report on the issue.

Koppal Deputy Commissioner Nalini Atul orally directed the Gangavati Tahsildar to take appropriate action immediately and the Tahsildar, in turn, wrote to the Circle Inspector of Police, Gangavati City Police Station, on Wednesday directing the latter to file a case and submit a compliance report.

The Tahsildar’s direction, however, triggered resentment among the BJP and rightwing activists who submitted a memorandum to the former demanding that he withdraw his letter to the Circle Inspector. Following pressure, the Tahsildar withdrew his direction the next day.

Responding to the unfolding development, BJP leader and Lok Sabha member from Bangalore Central P.C. Mohan blamed the Congress government for hurting religious sentiments of the Hindus.

“Anjanadri Hill, Hanumanji’s birthplace in Karnataka, has lamp posts with symbols installed, highlighting its cultural significance. But the anti-Hindu Congress government has ordered their removal after the SDPI claimed that it hurt its religious sentiments,” Mr. Mohan said in his X post on Thursday.

Anjanadri Hill located 16 km south of Gangavati town is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and it was one of the major poll issues for the BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Hosapete in the adjacent Vijayanagara district, spoke of Anjanadri Hill.

Another BJP leader C.T. Ravi also took to X to target Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the issue by questioning whether using loudspeakers [for prayers by the people of one religion] not hurt the religious sentiments of the people of other religious faiths.

Tahsildar U. Nagaraj clarified that his direction to the Circle Inspector has been withdrawn as the issue is still at the discussion level in the City Municipal Council.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.