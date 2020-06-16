Tahsildar visits Halebid ruins to check on private constructions

Hassan

16 June 2020 19:06 IST

Belur tahsildar N.V. Natesh, on Tuesday, visited the unexplored ruins at Halebid, once the capital of Hoysala rulers. He interacted with the local officials and took note of private constructions and cultivation on the land close to archaeologically significant sites.

The Hindu had carried a news report on Monday about the unexplored and neglected sites of the historic place. The report highlighted the need for conserving them for further studies and research.

Advertising

Advertising

Along with the officers of Halebid Gram Panchayat and local revenue staff, Mr. Natesh visited the erstwhile palace grounds, a temple site and the stone duct.

Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, Mr. Natesh said the local body had earlier issued a notice to the person who had begun construction near the historical site. “The land is now in possession of local people. However, they have to take clearance from the Archaeological Survey of India to take up any construction”, he said.

The officer said that based on his visit, he would submit a report to the Deputy Commissioner for further steps to protect the ruins.