Tahsildar served notice over shifting patient

MYSURU

02 May 2021 22:29 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri has served a show-cause notice to K.R. Nagar tahsildar Manjula M. for shifting a COVID-19 patient from K.R. Nagar taluk to a hospital in Mysuru city instead of providing treatment in a health facility in K.R. Nagar.

The tahsildar has been asked to give a written reply within 24 hours after receiving the notice dated May 1, failing which action will be taken against her.

The Deputy Commissioner pointed out that tahsildars in the district had been informed during a recent videoconference that COVID-19 positive patients should be provided treatment at medical facilities at taluk-level hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

The videoconference had been held on April 26. Directions had also been issued to the tahsildar against shifting patients to hospitals in Mysuru and to take proper measures to provide adequate treatment at taluk health facilities, Ms. Sindhuri said.

Yet, a COVID-19 patient from K.R. Nagar taluk was shifted in a private ambulance to a hospital in Mysuru, where the patient died without receiving medical care, the show-cause notice said.

Hence, the tahsildar has been served a notice under Section 56 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, for alleged negligence of duty.