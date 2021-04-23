Tahsildar hands over land records to semi-nomadic tribe people

Holenarsipur tahsildar K.R. Srinivas, on Thursday, handed over pahani (RTC) of 20 guntas of land earmarked for Sudugadu Sidda, a semi-nomadic tribe, settled at Bettadasathenahalli in Holenarsipur taluk. As many as 13 families had been demanding suitable land to build houses for years.

The Hindu had carried reports about the people seeking land in June 2019. Then, the tahsildar had rejected the demand citing that they were ‘thieves’ citing statements of some local people. Following the news report, the taluk administration reconsidered the decision and earmarked the land for the community. Later, it was approved by the Deputy Commissioner as well.

The people had no Aadhar card, ration card or voters’ identity card. The tahsildar helped them get the cards and enjoy the benefits. Interestingly, these people voted for the first time during the last gram panchayat elections.

Mr. Srinivas, who has been transferred but yet to hand over his charge, visited the village on Thursday evening and handed over the land record to the residents. The officer also enquired about the health condition of the people and also suggested they send their children to schools.

Mr. Srinivas told The Hindu that 14 Shille Kyata families settled at Hadavanahalli had also been granted 12 guntas of land to build houses. “These people will also get houses constructed under a housing scheme of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department”, he added.