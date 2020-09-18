Tahsildar caught in flash floods rescued

Yadgir Tahsildar Pandit Biradar, who spent more than three hours clinging for life from a tree to escape from floodwaters, was finally saved by a rescue team in Kalaburagi late on Wednesday night.

Mr. Biradar was caught in flash floods while crossing a bridge at Ganapur village of Chincholi taluk in the evening.

As the car he was travelling in was caught in the floodwaters, Mr. Biradar managed to get off the vehicle and then, climbed up a tree. The car was swept away in the floodwaters, while the tahsildar took shelter on a branch of a tree.

After he raised an alarm for help, Fire and Emergency Services officials rescued the officer. A team of officials, including Chincholi Tahsildar Arun Kulkarni and Deputy Superintendent of Police Veerabhadraiah, also rushed to the spot.

Mr. Biradar, hailing from Bidar district, is a Tahsildar in the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Yadgir district.