Tahsildar assaulted

Belagavi

13 July 2021 20:32 IST

Some people, including relatives of a widow, assaulted a Tahsildar for his alleged obscene behaviour with the woman in Chikkodi on Tuesday.

The woman from a village near Chikkodi had approached D.S. Jamadar, a Grade II Tahsildar, to complain against delayed release of her widow pension. But she ran out of his chamber, shrieking, within minutes. She complained that the officer called her alone inside his chamber and made sexual advances. She told another woman that the Tahsildar had opened his pants and showed her his private parts.

This angered her relatives and some other people who were waiting outside the Tahsildar’s office. They stormed into his chamber, pulled him out and slapped him. He denied the allegations and said that the woman was making up stories.

Senior Tahsildar Preetam Jain told journalists that an inquiry will be ordered into the incident.

The woman’s relatives registered a complaint at the Chikkodi Police Station later. Mr. Jamadar said that he will also file a complaint against the woman and her relatives for assaulting him while on duty.