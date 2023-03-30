ADVERTISEMENT

Tactical urbanism implemented at Bommanahalli junction to reduce road accidents

March 30, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Save Life Foundation along with various other government agencies implemented “Tactical Urbanism” on a trial basis at Bommanahalli junction as a measure to save lives by bringing down road accidents.

In a release, the foundation said that tactical urbanism is temporary, quick, and relative low-cost intervention for improving road safety. Bommanahalli junction witnessed a total of 34 crashes between 2018 and 2021, eight of which were fatal.

A T-junction located at the intersection of NH 44 and Begur Road, the Bommanahalli junction is used by approximately 65,000 pedestrians and 2.8 lakh vehicles on a daily basis.

“The major TU interventions undertaken at the Bommanahalli junction include the provision of dedicated waiting spaces and continuous crosswalk and pathways for pedestrians. To reduce the conflict between different types of road users at the junction, the interventions undertaken include carving out dedicated space for auto stands and parking, the provision of pick-up and drop-off spaces, road geometry correction, and the installation of wayfinding signages, both for pedestrians and vehicles,” said the release. 

