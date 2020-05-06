Tackling rural distress and retaining green zone status

A few out-of-the-box initiatives in Chamarajanagar district has helped continuation of farm-based activities to reduce rural distress during lockdown while ensuring that its status as a green zone is not affected.

Chamarajanagar is among the nearly 10 districts in the State where not a single COVID-19 positive case has been recorded as on date. But it is also one of the most backward districts of the State where agriculture is the only source of occupation for the bulk of the labour force.

Hence, the challenge before the authorities was do a balancing act of ensuring farm-based employment to reduce rural distress while maintaining social distancing to reduce the possibility of virus spread.

A key element for agriculture is the timely availability of seeds, farm implements, and fertiliser much of which is distributed through the Raitha Samparka Kendras (RSK).

There are 16 RSKs in Chamarajanagar where agricultural activity is not only primary source of occupation but also the only sector that absorbs the bulk of the labour force.

“We realised that activating the RSKs will result in overcrowding at these centres and neutralise the gains of lockdown and social distancing. Chamarajanagar comes under green zone with not a single COVID-19 positive case and this had to be maintained. Besides, it was impossible for farmers to commute to reach the RSKs in the absence of transportation,” said M.R. Ravi, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar.

So the functioning of the RSKs was decentralised and its role replicated by the 84 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) that are located at all hobli and gram panchayat levels.

“As a result, the RSKs became redundant because seeds, fertilizer, and other materials were now being distributed through the PACS that helped maintain the momentum in agriculture,” said Mr. Ravi.

Agriculture across Chamarajanagar takes place mainly under rainfed conditions and the district received copious rains in the last week of March and the first week of April. It was imperative to kickstart agricultural activity as any delay would have affected sowing which has to be completed by May 31. Groundnut, sunflower, bajra, black gram, and green gram, apart from vegetables and fruits are cultivated in the district.

Thanks to the availability of seeds and fertilizer, sowing activity has gained momentum. “Against a target of completing sowing across 55,000 hectares of land for the early kharif crops, sowing has been completed in 15,000 hectares,” said Mr. Ravi.

During the dry season when farming activity is near non-existent, agricultural-related activities were initiated under the MGNREGA and 1.03 lakh mandays of jobs were created. This entailed clearing weeds on the tank bundhs, dredging of waterbodies and other activities which helped provide sustainable employment in rural areas.

Despite the initiatives, the underlying challenge of retaining the green status of the district, was preponderant among the officials. Hence amid all the activities, random screening of workers with COVID-19 symptoms or anyone who need to be isolated, was not given up.