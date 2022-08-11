TAC to guide the government on other diseases too

Karnataka sees a rise in vector-borne diseases and H1N1 too

In the wake of a rise in vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria and Influenza ‘A’ H1N1 , the State has now sought the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee’s (TAC) guidance in tackling these diseases too.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told presspersons on Thursday that entomologists and microbiologists will also be included in the TAC for this. Due to heavy rains and floods in the State, the incidence of dengue has increased from 1,266 cases in 2021 to 4,405 this year so far. Similarly, chikungunya cases have also increased from 454 in 2021 to 978 this year, while H1N1 cases have gone up from 3 last year to 345 this year. This could probably be due to increased testing this year, he said.

The Minister said that most cases were detected in the BBMP areas within Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan districts.

Monkeypox

Pointing out that the TAC took a comprehensive view of the prevailing monkeypox situation in the country, the Minister said: “So far, a total of nine cases - five in Kerala and four in Delhi - have been detected. As of now, no case has been reported in Karnataka. However, surveillance has been stepped up in the border districts.”