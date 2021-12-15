TAC recommends lockdown only if weekly TPR passes 5%

After a second review of its recommendations made in the wake of Omicron, the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that imposition of lockdown should be considered in districts only if the weekly test positivity rate (WTPR) goes above 5% and occupancy of oxygen beds is about 60%.

However, the TAC has said the situation is not alarming as of now and there is no need to press the panic button. Around 300 cases are reported daily and the TPR is about 0.3% following a daily testing rate of about 1.1 lakh to 1.2 lakh.

“ The State has fairly geared up and readied the health infrastructure and facilities for a possible third wave. The Government of India recommends lockdown as a last resort when the TPR is over 10% and the occupancy of oxygen beds is about 60%,” the TAC report stated.

“However, after a quick review of the recommendations made at the 138th meeting on December 8, TAC recommends certain restrictions for consideration by the State as and when the situation demands. The TAC has prudently used the weekly TPR as a guide to impose restrictions at district levels and 5% weekly TPR is recommended for imposing lock down to reduce the burden on health facilities. If night curfew has to be imposed, it should be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m,” the report added.