TAC recommends hospital care for elderly and those with comorbidities

While 29 deaths were recorded in June, the first 11 days of August have already seen 30 deaths

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has said that people have become complacent and are under the impression that COVID infection is now a minor flu-like illness. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

While 29 deaths were recorded in June, the first 11 days of August have already seen 30 deaths

With an increase in COVID deaths in Karnataka, the State’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that senior citizens and those with comorbidities should seek hospital care and not opt for home isolation.

Following the TAC’s recommendation, the Health Department will soon issue an advisory in this regard. Most of the deaths are among senior citizens and those with comorbidities, the TAC noted.

While 29 deaths were recorded in June, the first 11 days of August have already seen 30 deaths. Six and 10 deaths were recorded in May and June, respectively.

Briefing mediapersons after the TAC meeting here on Thursday, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said people have become complacent and are under the impression that COVID infection is now a minor flu-like illness. “Most try self medication and avoid seeking medical advice. But it is advisable that senior citizens and those with comorbidities seek hospital care. We will soon issue an advisory in this regard,” he said.

Pointing out that as many as five teenagers have also succumbed to COVID since July, the Minister said that a comprehensive death audit is being conducted. “We should find out why these teenagers died, whether they were vaccinated or did they have any comorbidities? An audit is essential to prevent such deaths in the coming days,” he said.

Precaution dose

Expressing concern over the poor progress of precaution dose vaccination, the Minister said: “Despite a rise in COVID cases, people are not very enthusiastic about taking precaution dose and so far only 17% of the eligible population has been covered.”

He said not taking the precaution dose even when it is available free of cost for everyone amounts to negligence. “We as responsible citizens should get the booster shot to enhance immunity. Youth should take the responsibility of getting their families vaccinated,” he said.

Referring to the rising test positivity rate (TPR) in the State, the Minister said the TPR is higher than the State average of 7.2% in Dharwad, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Ballari and Bengaluru Urban.

“We are currently conducting 30,000 tests daily and as per the Centre’s guidelines only those who are symptomatic are being tested. Even in case of primary contacts, only those who are symptomatic are being tested,” he said.

Hospitals cannot refuse COVID treatment

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Thursday warned hospitals of action under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act if they refuse COVID treatment to anyone.

Pointing out that there were complaints against a few private hospitals refusing treatment to COVID-19 patients, the Minister said: “No hospital can deny treatment to COVID patients. Every hospital should have isolation wards for COVID patients. I have received complaints that a few hospitals are refusing treatment. This is not just inhumane but also illegal. If any such complaints are received, strict action will be taken under the KPME and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.”