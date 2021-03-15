TAC makes a slew of suggestions, but Karnataka government holds off on approval

Bengaluru

15 March 2021 23:24 IST

Anticipating a further surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the coming days, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Monday recommended various stringent measures in six districts in the State where the positivity rate was above 1%. However, the State government has not yet accepted the recommendations.

Some of the measures they suggested in six districts (Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi) included the suspension of classes for all school students, except those of classes 10 and 12 (II PUC) for the next two weeks (till March 31).

They also recommended that with some exceptions, all classes be held online. Another measure recommended was to have alternate seating in cinema halls for the next two weeks, with a maximum capacity of 50%.

Advertising

Advertising

The committee also recommended that 20 contacts be traced for every positive case.

Officials pointed out that they were waiting for the meeting with the Prime Minister scheduled on Wednesday to announce certain restrictions, as they did not want there to be any discrepancies between the national and State guidelines.

Some accepted

Some of the other measures, such as strict enforcement of COVID-19 behaviour and limiting people at weddings and other events were, however, approved by the Chief Minister. Also approved were measures such as increased testing and vaccination.

The committee has also categorically asked the government to review the status of COVID hospitals, oxygenated beds, ICU beds, and the establishment of COVID-19 care centres. It has suggested that dialogue be initiated with private hospitals for allocating beds for COVID-19 patients.

The meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Monday was attended by TAC members C.N. Manjunath, Giridhar Babu, Sudarshan, and V. Ravi. Ministers K. Sudhakar and C.N. Ashwath Narayan, besides Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar, were also present.