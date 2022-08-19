TAC guidelines for Ganesha festival

Special Correspondent August 19, 2022 22:02 IST

The State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that public celebration of Ganesha festival should be preferably be outdoors and with strict adherence to COVID protocols.

There should be provision for thermal screening at entry, social distancing of one metre, and availability of hand sanitisers at strategic places. Compulsory face masking throughout should be ensured and only fully / booster vaccinated persons should be encouraged to participate, according to TAC’s report.

“Only asymptomatic people should be allowed to participate in public congregations and any symptomatic person found at the celebration should be referred for treatment. The gathering should be restricted to 500 persons for indoor public congregations and not more than 1,000 persons should be allowed for outdoor functions. Larger public congregations of more than the above numbers should not be permitted till there is a significant decline in the number of COVID cases in the State,” the report stated.