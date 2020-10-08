Tablighi Jammat members convicted

Belagavi

08 October 2020 21:45 IST

A local court has found Tablighi Jamaat preachers from Indonesia guilty of violating Visa and passport norms.

Judge of the Second JMFC Court in Belagavi B.V. Lalithashree pronounced the judgment on Thursday, levying a fine of ₹ 20,000 on each one of them.

“The judge has adjusted the two days the offenders spent in prison after their arrest,’’ government pleader Mahantesh Chalakappa has said.

Advertising

Advertising

The city police arrested these preachers in the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak and charged them with violation of Visa rules. A case filed by the Mal Maruti Police said that the preachers had come to India on tourist Visa, but spent their time in non-tourist activities such as preaching.