Tabassum Rao, wife of Dinesh Gundu Rao, complains to women’s commission against BJP for ‘continuous derogatory and communal references’ against her

Tabassum Rao, wife of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Friday complained to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission against the BJP for “its continuous derogatory and communal references” against her.

In her complaint, Ms. Rao referred to the disparaging remarks against her, referring to her community, made by the BJP on X (formerly Twitter). “As the wife of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, I have been subjected to unwarranted attacks and communal references, simply because of my marriage and my Muslim faith.”

She said she had already filed a defamation suit against BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his derogatory comments, but it has “become a routine, with BJP leaders and their social media handles targeting me repeatedly.”

‘Not involved in politics’

“As someone not involved in politics, I find it reprehensible that my personal life and community are being dragged into the political arena. It is unacceptable to target family members of politicians simply because of their relationship. I request the commission to take strong action against the office-bearers of the State BJP and those handling their social media accounts for the derogatory remarks,” she said in the complaint.

She said action should be initiated for “making derogatory comments against her, damaging her reputation and causing emotional distress; making communal references, promoting hatred and intolerance against her community; targeting family members; dragging family members of politicians into the debate, despite their lack of involvement in politics.”

“I urge the commission to address this issue promptly and ensure that such incidents do not recur. I request you to take necessary steps to safeguard my dignity and protect me from further harassment,” she added.

