T. Narsipur town observes bandh over sanction for prosecution of CM

Published - August 19, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Shops and business establishments remained closed in T. Narispur town on Monday in response to a call for bandh given by local Congress unit to protest Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA ‘scam’.

Except for medical shops, hospitals and other emergency services, routine activity came to a halt on Monday as the Congress workers took out a rally through the streets of the town to protest the Governor’s action.

Police officials said precautionary measures were in place to ensure that no untoward incident took place. However, most shops and business establishments in the town had downed their shutters for most part of the day. A large number of Congress workers participated in the rally, shouting slogans against the Governor. 

Superintendent of Mysuru district police Vishnuvardhan said the bandh and the rally passed off peacefully in T. Narsipur. He also added that there were no untoward incidents anywhere in the district.

Urulu seve

Meanwhile, supporters of Mr. Siddaramaiah offered special pooja and performed Urulu Seve at Dalakareshwaraswamy Temple in Maradihundi in Nanjangud taluk. Maradihundi village is part of Varuna assembly segment represented by Mr. Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly.

